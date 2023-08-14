Review: Classic Theatre Festival's Production of SLEUTH in Ottawa

With multiple plot twists incorporated into its themes of deception, prejudice, and revenge, there is truly never a dull moment on stage.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Ottawa’s Classic Theatre Festival’s second show of the summer is currently underway with its production of Sleuth. Written by Anthony Shaffer, Sleuth was first presented in Britain in early 1970 before transferring to the U.S. later that year. The critically acclaimed show ran for over 2,300 performances in the West End and more than 1,200 performances on Broadway, taking home the 1971 Tony Award for Best Play. The play was later adapted by Shaffer into a 1972 film of the same name, starring Sir Lawrence Olivier and Sir Michael Caine, and was nominated for four Academy Awards.

Cast of Sleuth. Photo by Jean-Denis Labelle
Greg Campbell as Andrew Wyke. Photo by Jean-Denis Labelle.

Sleuth sees two very different men fighting over the same woman. Andrew Wyke (Greg Campbell) is an elitist, older British man who lives in a typical upper-class English manor house. A successful author, Wyke writes detective fiction in the vein of Agatha Christie, with a Hercule Poirot-inspired crime-solving Detective named Merridew. Milo Tindle (Alex Frankson) is a much younger man who is part-Jewish and the son of an Italian immigrant. Tindle is having an affair with Wyke’s wife, Maguerite. Surprisingly, Wyke does not object to their relationship, but, despite Tindle's protestations, he insists that - as the mere owner of a travel agency - Tindle will be unable to provide Marguerite with the lifestyle to which she has become accustomed. Because he doesn’t want Marguerite to come crawling back to him when the going gets tough, Wyke concocts a get-rich-quick scheme for Tindle. Simple, right? No, not quite. The plot thickens...

The set, designed by Holly Meyer-Dymny, is filled with a myriad of Wyke’s trinkets acquired over a lifetime, and there are a lot of revealing props. The laughing sailor is, by far, the most unusual prop I have seen in a long time, and it has a featured role in the show. Other, more subtle, props include a game of chess on a shelf, a large porcelain statue of a cat perched high atop a bookcase as though looking down at its prey, a cookie jar in the form of a monk overlooking the events from its spot on the mantle, and a wooden box from the House of Sandeman, showcasing its distinctive caped man logo, also known as “The Don”. Some pieces are more obvious metaphors, such as the game of senet in progress on the coffee table. Senet is a pawn-based game that was played in ancient Egypt. The British Museum holds a 3,000-year-old papyrus that depicts a game of senet being played by a lion and a gazelle, a visual that corresponds perfectly with Sleuth.

Alex Frankson as Milo Tindle. Photo by Jean-Denis Labelle
Alex Frankson as Milo Tindle. Photo by Jean-Denis Labelle.

Together with the outstanding direction by Laurel Smith, the backstage crew, including lighting designer (Graham Price), costume designer (Bonnie Garland) and fight director (Jess Vandenberg) deserve accolades for their contributions in making this production of Sleuth shine.

Sleuth is much more than just a simple detective story. With multiple plot twists incorporated into its themes of deception, prejudice, and revenge, there is truly never a dull moment on stage. The play has equal parts suspense and humour, as it manages to parody classic whodunnits while maintaining its own integrity as a thriller. Performances all around, particularly those of Campbell and Frankson, are excellent. There were a couple of minor stumbles with the script, but this is quite easily forgiven because of the unceasing nature of the rapid-fire dialogue.

To say anything more might detract from the audience experience, as the various twists and turns are what make Sleuth so enjoyable. Suffice it to say that you should not miss the chance to see this production, especially if you are a detective story or thriller enthusiast. Try to arrive at least a half hour early to attend the pre-show talk, where the Classic Theatre Festival’s Associate Producer, Matthew Behrens, provides some additional historical context and background information. There are also used books, concessions, and 50/50 raffle tickets for sale, with all proceeds going to the Classic Theatre Festival’s Save-a-Seat Program that provides free tickets to low income and socially marginalized community members.

Sleuth is currently in performances through August 27th at Arts Court Theatre. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.




