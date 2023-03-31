Guild Festival Theatre Announces 2023 Season Casting

Get ready to experience the magic of theatre at its finest! As we continue to build our diverse Scarborough arts community, we are delighted to bring you two new productions and two beloved audience favourites, each with its own unique blend of comedy, music, mystery, and more.

"There's something magical about experiencing theatre together - it has the power to connect us and remind us of our shared humanity.", says Co-Artistic Director, Tyler J. Seguin. The season's theme is about journeys and discoveries, with all-Canadian scripts that everyone will enjoy.

Family Fest

July 7 - 9



Launching the season with this popular annual event, Family Fest offers a variety of free performances and activities for people of all ages. The lineup, featuring both returning favourites and exciting new acts, will be announced soon.

Alice in Wonderland

Adapted by David Savoy from the book by Lewis Carroll

July 12 - 22

*Winner of 2 Dora Mavor Moore Awards*



After a sold-out run in 2021 this fast-paced production returns with a swirl of sound, colour and imagination. Directed by Tyler J. Seguin and designed by Nancy Anne Perrin, this production boasts the talents of the Dora-nominated returning ensemble: Anne-Marie Krytiuk, Cayne Kitagawa, Muhaddisah, and Michael Williamson. Joining the cast are Alicia Plummer as Alice, and Autumn Davis as the Queen of Hearts. Both Alicia and Autumn are Scarborough artists and we're excited to introduce them as part of this diverse vision of Alice in Wonderland.

Three Men in a Boat

By Mark Brownell based on the book by Jerome K. Jerome

July 27 - August 13



Award-winning writer and director team Mark Brownell (Tapestry Opera, Pea Green Theatre) and Sue Miner (YPT, Canadian Stage, Factory Theatre) bring to life the hilarious misadventures of three bachelors and their dog as they punt up the river Thames. Starring Guildwood local Azeem Nathoo (Phoenix Arts & Theatre Passe Muraille: 1184), Suchiththa Wickremesooriya (StarVox: Bend it Like Beckham; YPT: The Jungle Book), and introducing Ganesh Thava as the daring trio. We're excited to present Brownell and Miner's new production of this international hit that has played to sold-out houses around the world.

The Drowning Girls

By Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic

August 17 - 27



This true crime story about three brides with a gruesome connection will bring a touch of mystery to the Greek Theatre. Directed by GFT Co-Artistic Director Helen Juvonen and featuring Alicia Barban (Citadel Theatre: Almost a Full Moon; Musical Stage: Songbird Series), Blythe Haynes (Lighthouse Festival: The Real Sherlock Holmes), and welcoming back to GFT Sierra Haynes (The Red Priest, Dora winner for Theatre Gargantua: A Tonic for Desperate Times). Hauntingly poetic and unnervingly playful, this award-winning play has been an international hit with acclaimed productions around the world since its premiere in 2008.



"From the whimsical journey through Wonderland to the hilariously ill-fated boating holiday up the Thames to the darker themes of true crime, this season has something for everyone." - Co-Artistic Director, Helen Juvonen.