HANSEL AND GRETEL Begins Performances at Civic Center Music Hall This Week

Hansel and Gretel will begin performances at Civic Center Music Hall this week.

Opera Amici and Painted Sky Opera present a delightful romp in this new adaptation of an operatic fairy tale favorite - Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck. Designed with kids in mind and performed in English, this magical journey features the traditional story of Hansel and Gretel, a witch, and a gingerbread house in the forest.

Performances run July 31-August 1, 2021.

Matinee performances recommended for "G" audiences.

Evening performances recommended for ages 13 and up.

Learn more at https://www.okcciviccenter.com/event-calendar/event-detail/2021/07/31/default-calendar/hansel-and-gretel.