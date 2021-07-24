Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HANSEL AND GRETEL Begins Performances at Civic Center Music Hall This Week

Performances run July 31-August 1, 2021.

Jul. 24, 2021  
Hansel and Gretel will begin performances at Civic Center Music Hall this week.

Opera Amici and Painted Sky Opera present a delightful romp in this new adaptation of an operatic fairy tale favorite - Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck. Designed with kids in mind and performed in English, this magical journey features the traditional story of Hansel and Gretel, a witch, and a gingerbread house in the forest.

Matinee performances recommended for "G" audiences.
Evening performances recommended for ages 13 and up.

Learn more at https://www.okcciviccenter.com/event-calendar/event-detail/2021/07/31/default-calendar/hansel-and-gretel.

