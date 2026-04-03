World Premiere of FIREFLIES AND FAULT LINES Set for Backdoor to Broadway Festival

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Playwright Brian S. Brijbag, Esq. and Director Santiago Pinkney are proud to announce the World Premiere of "Fireflies and Fault Lines," a new one-act play debuting at the Backdoor to Broadway Theatre Festival on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 6:30 PM. The production will take place at the historic Sargent Theatre within the American Theatre of Actors.

"Fireflies and Fault Lines" is a witty, heart-forward romantic dramedy set at a glowing summer festival where two exes collide - each bringing a brand-new partner and a mountain of unfinished business. What begins as an awkward run-in transforms into a magical, looping “Firefly Walk.” As mason-jar lights flicker in response to the truth and a live guitarist underscores every spark and misstep, the night refuses to let anyone dodge what still lingers.

“This play explores the delicate 'fault lines' we carry from our past into our future,” says playwright Brian S. Brijbag. “It’s about that moment of realization when you have to decide whether to keep walking in circles or finally move forward.”

The production features a unique immersive element: a live guitarist providing a real-time score to the dialogue, heightening the tension of the Hell’s Kitchen setting. As part of the Backdoor to Broadway Festival, audience members will also have the opportunity to vote for the production to win the festival’s $500 grand prize.