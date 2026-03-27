FOLLOWER Will Play NYC Fringe Festival At Chain Theatre

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Follower, written and performed by Katheryn McGaffigan, will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Chain Studio Theatre (312 West 36 th Street, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Wed April 1 at 9:25pm, Sat April 4 at 8:55pm, Fri April 10 at 9:35pm & Fri April 17 at 9:35pm.

A disillusioned young woman becomes obsessed with an aloof classmate. She begins studying his life and dismantling her own. Imitation becomes a twisted form of intimacy, as she remakes herself in his image in hopes of becoming worthy of his attention. What begins as an innocent fantasy of self-improvement spirals into an uncontrollable fixation, threatening to leave them both exposed.



Katheryn McGaffigan (Writer/Performer) is a Brooklyn-based playwright, Equity actor, and musician. She made her Off-Broadway debut with Follower, a solo show she wrote and performed, premiering at Theatre Row as part of the acclaimed United Solo Theatre Festival. Her work in film includes co-writing and co-starring in As the Dust Settles, a participatory documentary about Burning Man. In music, she performed internationally with the gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello. Katheryn studied playwriting at Sarah Lawrence College, solo performance at The Barrow Group, Go-Solo, and Magnet Theater, and acting at Harvard University, The New Actors Workshop, LAByrinth Theater Company, T. Schreiber Studio, Lucid Body, and Bali Conservatory. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Playwrights' Center, and the Association of Performing Arts Professionals.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc