EVERYONE HAS A STORY TO TELL To Be Presented In Lower East Side And Chinatown Gardens

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Remote Theater Project will present EVERYONE HAS A STORY TO TELL, a new multilingual community play by Carmen Rivera, running May 16 through May 24 in locations across the Lower East Side and Chinatown. The production is directed by Alexandra Aron.

Developed in collaboration with seniors, new migrants, and housing-insecure artists, the work invites audiences into community garden spaces to encounter stories drawn from lived experience. The production incorporates art-making workshops and programming focused on food justice, with performances presented free of charge.

Set within neighborhood gathering spaces, the play centers on voices from the Lower East Side and Chinatown, reflecting on resilience, displacement, and connection. The production builds on Remote Theater Project’s ongoing community-based work in Sara Roosevelt Park and surrounding areas.

The cast will include Christopher Bisram, Ana Sofia Colon, Darlenis Duran, Dezzy the Great, Coco Huang, and Jesse Cao Long.

“For three years, we've embedded ourselves with Chinese seniors, new migrant families, and unhoused artists in the Sara Roosevelt Park area,” said Aron. “We are transforming community gardens into vibrant stages to ensure these voices are heard.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

M’finda Kalunga Garden – Lower East Side

May 16 and 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Open Door Senior Center – Chinatown

May 19 at 11:00 a.m. (special performance for Chinese seniors)

6th and B Garden – Lower East Side

May 23 at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

El Jardín del Paraíso – Lower East Side

May 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Art-making workshops will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at each garden location, with performances running approximately 40 minutes.

All events are free and open to the public.