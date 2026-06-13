BEQUEATHED To Be Presented By Dixon Place and Concrete Temple Theatre

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Your Carriage Awaits...

Bequeathed is a surreal, playful, semi-autobiographical puppet show about the fight to unravel the gender binary, all told through a fantastical fiber arts world.

A young person, questioning their assigned gender identity, receives an unusual gift of an embroidery hoop on their birthday. The hoop acts as a portal, and the young person is swooped up into a Georgian/Regency era world of strict gender roles, and sewing notions. Through a series of trials and tribulations, the young person struggles to perform the ideal view of womanhood. Ultimately they see what's behind the embroidery hoop - a sparkly and wonderful fluidity.

The limited premiere run is June 24th-26th at 7:30PM and June 27th at 2PM at Dixon Place at 161A Chrystie St, in the Lower East Side. Tickets are priced $30-$35. Tickets can be purchased at the Dixon Place website. A limited number of access tickets are available with the code ALLSKATE.

The cast will feature Aaron Banes, Ray Dondero, Dorothy James, and Esme Roszel. The creative team includes Aaron Banes, Taryn Uhe, Ashley Soliman, Rob Lariviere, Muna Muhsin, Andy Manjuck, Christopher Williams, Jon Riddleberger, Marcie Mars, William PK Carter, and William Wright.

Photo Credit: Dillon Heape

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