My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Zafer Cinbil and Friends to Present Concert of Turkish Music Classics and Originals at The Tank

Featuring guest singers Elif Onural, Deniz Isler, and Handan Hizmetli, the concert will showcase a blend of traditional and original compositions

By: Mar. 20, 2026
Zafer Cinbil and Friends to Present Concert of Turkish Music Classics and Originals at The Tank Image

"Zafer Cinbil and Friends" will perform in concert at the The Tank. The show will include Turkish Music classics and original works of Zafer Cinbil.

The musicians are Zafer Cinbil on guitar, Umut Yasmut on qanun, and Eren Erdogan on woodwind, and the concert will also include guest singers Elif Onural, Deniz Isler, and Handan Hizmetli.

The performance will tak place on March 22, 2026 at 3pm at The Tank. Tickets for the performance are on sale now.




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos