Works by Cheeyang Ng, é boylan and Natalie Brown Set for MUSICAL MIXFEST 2026

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Atlantic Theater Company will present this year’s edition of The Judith Champion MixFest, Musical MixFest 2026. This series of free readings is co-curated by theater artist Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, alongside Associate Artistic Director Annie MacRae and Director of New Play Development Kalina Ko. Musical MixFest 2026 will run at Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater from Wednesday, September 9, through Friday, September 18.

Atlantic will present readings of full-length musicals by Cheeyang Ng, é boylan, and Natalie Brown. Additionally, Atlantic Theater Company will present a Night of Songs featuring excerpts from new musicals by Ariella Serur & Sav Souza, Tommy Newman & Jaime Lozano, and Lianah Sta. Ana in a one-night-only concert experience.

Musical MixFest 2026 and all of Atlantic’s new play and musical development activities are made possible by leadership support from the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, the Venturous Theater Fund, and the SHS Foundation. Programs are also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, as well as the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature. Admission is free. Reservations are required. To RSVP please visit https://atlantictheater.org/production/the-judith-champion-mixfest-2026/.

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