WONG SIDE OF TIME to Play SheNYC Festival at Classic Stage Company

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Epheverie Theatre Company will co-produce a new musical “Wong Side of Time” as part of the 2026 SheNYC Festival. Book and lyrics by Scarlett (Chenchen) Long, music and additional lyrics by Wren Mied (Necromancy, Write Out Loud), directed by Alexandra Haddad (Helen in her Homeland), and music direction by Emma Bella-Bass Lawrence. The production features sound design by Ari Cleveland (On Tuesdays We Fight, White Elephant), scenography by Seo Yun, choreography by Margo Rae (It's The Cold), dramaturgy by Cerulean Long (in-version ensemble), and stage management by Julia Grullon (The Censorship of Dreams, La MaMa). Intimacy coordinator for this project is Jasen Cummings.

Inspired by the life and legacy of Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star, “Wong Side of Time” follows present-day law student Lucy Wong and Anna May Wong in 1935 as both women yearn for a life where they can be fully seen. When they mysteriously swap lives across time, Lucy and Anna must navigate each other's worlds, confronting ambition, identity, family legacy, and the cost of rewriting their own stories.

This production has a cast of 11 performers and features:

AJ Liu (The Lightning Thief, Sunrise Theatre Company) as Anna May Wong

Mia Soriano (Plague Play, IATI) as Lucy Wong

Helen Delphia as Mom (Die Wong)

Elizabeth Mandell (I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical) as Marlene Dietrich

Darrow Klein (The Diary of Anne Frank, Arvada Center) as Mal

Rounding out the ensemble is Serena Zhang (Lucy u/s), Claire Tumey (Marlene u/s), Karina Wen (Mom u/s, Anna u/s), Raine Higa, Miguel Sutedjo, and Fae Hartt (Mal u/s).

“Wong Side of Time” will perform at Classic Stage Company in Manhattan, NY located at 136 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $40. For more information, follow along on Instagram @wongsideoftime.

ABOUT EPHEVERIE THEATRE COMPANY:

Epheverie Theatre Company was founded by Fae Hartt in 2024 after their time at Atlantic Acting School. After a successful inaugural short play festival at The Tank, REFLECTION, in August of 2025, Fae expanded the company to include an incredible team of artists. Fae is now joined by their lovely team of producers, Mayah Lourdes Burke (Project Manager), Alex Andersun (Development Coordinator), Gabriela Llarena (Community Outreach Manager), and Rory O'Neill (Social Media Manager). Epheverie is a new, up and coming, queer-led theatre company devoted to creating a better environment for artists and uplifting new works. As deep thinkers and dreamers, we aim to showcase works that push boundaries and expand the collective consciousness of theatre consumers.

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