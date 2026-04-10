WHITMAN IN LOVE Starring John Kevin Jones is Coming to Merchant's House for Pride Month

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This Pride Month, Whitman in Love, starring John Kevin Jones (A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House; Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe), is coming to the garden of the Merchant’s House Museum for a limited run – June 24-28 only.

American journalist, essayist, and pioneering LGBTQ poet Walt Whitman took nightly refuge at Pfaff's beer cellar just blocks from the Merchant's House on Broadway at Bleecker Street, a bohemian gathering place where he found community, inspiration, and the human intimacy that shaped his work. For five performances only in the Museum’s jewel-box garden, audiences will encounter the deeply personal love poetry of Whitman in an intimate theatrical setting that brings them face-to-face with one of the most powerful and revealing strands of his work.

Whitman in Love draws from the poet’s “Live Oak, with Moss” — a sequence of poems widely recognized as among the earliest sustained expressions of same-sex love in American literature. Composed in the 1850s and later camouflaged in the Calamus section of Leaves of Grass, the poems trace an emotional arc of desire, tenderness, heartbreak, and resilience. Whitman in Love places these verses in conversation with the voices and relationships that shaped Whitman’s inner life and artistic imagination.

The result is a theatrical portrait of the poet not as monument, but as a man: yearning, beloved, vulnerable, and transformed by love.

Tickets are priced $65 and are now on sale. Seating is strictly limited to 40 per performance. Wine and light beverages will be offered in the garden. In case of rain the performance will move indoors to the grand Greek-Revival parlor.