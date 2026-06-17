WEEKEND OF CULTURAL ELEVATION to Return to The Hamptons This Summer

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This summer Weekend of Cultural Elevation will return to the Hamptons for two days, as five important cultural institutions — The Apollo, Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, The Church in partnership with the Celebrating Creatives of Color Committee, Evidence Dance Company, and National Black Theatre invite audiences to experience a dynamic series of free and ticketed programming centering Black storytelling, performance, and community to kick off August. From the return of The Apollo's celebrated summer benefit, Apollo in the Hamptons, to an interdisciplinary performance honoring Black musical traditions and a beloved community arts fair, the weekend offers a vibrant celebration of Black artistry and cultural legacy. See full line up below.



A Weekend of Cultural Elevation, is a collaboration that brings together a dynamic coalition of cultural organizations whose work spans dance, music, theater, visual art, and community engagement. By uniting artists, audiences, and missions, the partnership creates a unique opportunity to celebrate the breadth of Black artistic expression while demonstrating the power of collective action to deepen cultural exchange, expand impact, and honor the enduring influence of Black artists and institutions on American culture.



SATURDAY, AUGUST 1, 2026

BUILDING OUR HEAVEN: COMMUNITY OUTREACH EVENTS: Featuring The Coalition For African Americans In The Performing Arts And Evidence Dance Company

Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

Location: Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center

551 Bridgehampton–Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY

10:00 AM – Vocal Masterclass

Featuring internationally acclaimed soprano Angela Renée Simpson

This free community masterclass, provided by CAAPA, is for aspiring artists and community members with an opportunity to engage with a world-class performer and educator in an intimate learning environment.

1:00 PM – Community Dance Workshop

Facilitated by Ron Brown and Arcell Cabaug of Evidence Dance Company

This interactive workshop is free and open to the public and will invite participants of all ages to explore movement, creativity, and self-expression through dance.

CELEBRATING CREATIVES OF COLOR

Time: 10:30 AM - 5 PM

Location: The Church, 48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor

10:30 AM - Noon Special Program (RSVP Required; $10)

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Art Show & Sale & Book Signing (Free; Suggested Donation $5)

The 6th Annual Celebrating Creatives of Color (CCC) art show, art sale and book signing will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The Church, 48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor, New York. The event will feature artists and authors of color from the East End and beyond, who will show and sell their work and engage with visitors throughout the day. CCC is a revival and renewal of Sag Harbor's Historically Black Beach Communities' history of supporting local charities through the arts. The event begins with a special program from 10:30 a.m. to noon (doors open at 10:00 a.m.), including remarks by life stylist and author Harriette Cole, storyteller Muriel Monik Johnson, author of The Queen of Sugar and With Love From Harlem ReShonda Tate, and the presentation of the Living Legend Award to acclaimed artist Nanette Carter. The special program will conclude with a dynamic conversation between noted scholar and author Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis. Tickets for the special program are $10 per person, with advance RSVP required.

The art show, sale, and book signing continue from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with no RSVP required and a suggested donation of $5 or more at the door. Original fine art, pottery, jewelry, clothing, and more will be presented. Proceeds from admission donations and participating artists’ contributions will benefit The Church and the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center.

APOLLO IN THE HAMPTONS

Time: 6 PM Cocktail Hour; 7 PM Dinner & Dancing

Location: EHP Resort & Marina, Si Si Restaurant

295 Three Mile Harbor Rd

East Hampton, NY 11937

After a seven-year hiatus, Apollo in the Hamptons made its triumphant return in 2025. The celebrated event returns in 2026 for an unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and A-list entertainment in support of The Apollo's mission to champion Black artists and culture. For more information: Apollo in the Hamptons.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2, 2026

ON OUR TOES IN THE HAMPTONS: BUILDING OUR HEAVEN

Time: 2 PM – 4 PM

Location: Guild Hall - 158 Main Street

East Hampton, NY 11937

Co-Presented by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) and National Black Theatre (NBT)

On Our Toes in the Hamptons: Building Our Heaven is an interdisciplinary performance exploring the spiritual and artistic evolution of Black classical music. Blending live music and spoken word, the program centers Black music as a space of resilience, transcendence, and cultural expression.

The performance features pianist and composer Damien Sneed alongside musicians from The Orchestra for Tomorrow, soprano Angela Renée Simpson, bass Solomon Howard, poet Mahogany L. Browne, and Evidence Dance Company.

Together, these artists traverse classical repertoire, African American sacred traditions, jazz influences, and poetry, creating a rich and immersive experience that honors the legacy and ongoing evolution of Black artistry across generations.

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