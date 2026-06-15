TURING Will Release Concept EP With Cast From LOST BOYS, THE LION KING, and West End's EVITA

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Writers, Timothy L. Michuda and Benjamin Ward are set to release an EP for their brand new musical, entitled TURING. The EP is a concept album featuring six singles that narrate the life of Alan Turing, the renowned mathematician and wartime codebreaker. This new musical aims to shed light on Turing's extraordinary contributions to science while delving into the emotional complexities of being gay during an era when homosexuality was criminalized. The TURING EP promises to resonate with audiences through its rich storytelling and dynamic musical arrangements.

TURING encapsulates the true story of Alan Turing, a man caught between love and logic, who simply longs to be understood. The project features an impressive lineup of talent, including Vincent Jamal Hooper, known for his roles in The Lion King and Hamilton, James Olivas from the West End production of EVITA, and Mason Olshavsky, who is currently in Lost Boys on Broadway and has appeared in EPIC and Off-Broadway's The Baker's Wife. Their participation adds a layer of depth and talent to the project, enhancing the emotional resonance of Turing's narrative. Also joining the TURING EP are talented UK performers Jacob Fowler and Aiden Carson.

TURING unfolds through three pivotal stages of Alan Turing's life, exploring his relationships at ages sixteen, twenty-eight, and forty. With book, music, and lyrics crafted by Michuda and Ward, the narrative is presented in a non-linear fashion, skillfully weaving together moments of joy, discovery, love, and despair. This innovative approach allows listeners to engage with Turing's life on multiple levels, highlighting the profound impact of his work against the backdrop of a society that condemns you for being gay, no matter your status or contributions.

Timothy L. Michuda said, "I am a perfectionist and my own harshest critic, so I do not say this lightly: I am genuinely proud of this music. Some of these songs are the exact kind of material my younger self would have obsessed over—he would be losing his mind knowing we recorded them in New York City with Broadway talent (?!?) Having such a high caliber of artistry on the TURING EP does not just validate the work; it reveals the show's potential."

The TURING EP will be available on all major streaming platforms, making it accessible to a wide audience. The EP will be progressively released over the next few months. Following its release, there are hopes to explore live performances and a full production of the musical 'TURING', which successfully ran at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago as a production of DePaul University's Blue Demon Theatre. TURING was also awarded “Best Musical” and “Best Lyrics” out of 18 musicals featured at the 2024 Theatre on the Verge New Musicals Festival. This exciting project not only highlights Turing's significant contributions to science but also serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and acceptance in society.

Presave the single Amongst The Stars Here

Track List

1. Three Stories, One Man

Artists: Timothy L. Michuda, Ben Ward, Mason Olshavsky, James Olivas,

Anna Maria D'Ortenzio

2. They Can't Comprehend

Artists: Timothy L. Michuda, Ben Ward, Mason Olshavsky

3. That's What Friends Do

Artists: Timothy L. Michuda, Ben Ward, Mason Olshavsky, Kristian Cunningham

4. Amongst the Stars

Artists: Timothy L. Michuda, Ben Ward, Aiden Carson, Jacob Fowler

5. Man or Machine

Artists: Timothy L. Michuda, Ben Ward, James Olivas

6. Damned

Artists: Timothy L. Michuda, Ben Ward, Vincent Jamal Hooper,

Mason Olshavsky, James Olivas, Anna Maria D'Ortenzio

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