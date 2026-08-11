THE CASTLE Benefit for Fortune Society Will Come to Theatre 555

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The Castle – the hit Off-Broadway play that offers a first-hand account of life in and after prison – will play a special one-night-only engagement on Sunday, August 30 at 3PM at Theatre 555 (555 West 42nd Street, NYC). Tickets are $25 and are now available. All proceeds benefit The Fortune Society, the organization that supports successful reentry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration.

Inspired by the supportive housing residence run by The Fortune Society in upper Manhattan, The Castle offers a searing, first-hand look at the lives of four formerly incarcerated New Yorkers and their re-entry into society. Conceived and directed by David Rothenberg, Founder of The Fortune Society, the cast for The Castle includes Vilma Ortiz Donovan, Philip Hall, Ervin Hunt and Casimiro Torres – all of whom tell real-life stories – some personal - of their re-entry experience. The Castle officially opened at Manhattan's New World Stages in April, 2008, after a long development process, and went on to run successfully Off-Broadway for over a year. Beyond New York theaters, Rothenberg and rotating casts of Fortune Society community members have taken the production on tour to prisons, universities, churches, and community organizations across the country.

The honorary co-hosts for the August 30 benefit presentation are New York State Senator Erik Bottcher, two-time Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole, activist and journalist Felipe Luciano, and former NJ Governor James McGreevey.

Prior to the benefit performance, The Castle will be presented August 27 on Rikers Island for an audience of approximately 260 graduating correction cadets, at the invitation of NYC Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards (former President and CEO of The Fortune Society and the first formally incarcerated person to head the city's jail system). The play returns to Rikers Island, following initial presentations in 2008, 2021 and 2025 where it has been performed by a cast of former Rikers inmates for audiences including current inmates corrections officers and cadets.

“I love that my personal story - my hurt and pain, my hope - as reflected in this play, can help people heal,” says Vilma Ortiz Donovan, one of the plays creators and original cast members. “It gives me great joy to share my experience with others who aspire to find what I have found through my experience with Fortune Society.”

“When I return to Rikers island to perform this play, it is difficult seeing people going through what was once my life," says Casimiro Torres, one of the plays creators and original cast members. “Going back to Rikers island as an actor gives me a glimpse of my past and reassurance of who I am today …a taxpayer.”

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