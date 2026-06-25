Steven Pasquale and Adrian Bryan-Brown to be Honored at Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala
The event will be held on Monday, November 16 at City Winery.
Classic Stage Company will present their 2026 Gala, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC’s Assassins and director of CSC’s upcoming production of Waiting for Lefty.
Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell, Unknown Soldier), the event will be held on Monday, November 16 at City Winery, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage Company's mission of exploring and reimagining classics across the world's repertoire and bringing accessible theater to New York audiences.
"Jill and I are incredibly excited to celebrate two beloved legends in the New York theater community: Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale," said Interim Managing Director Preston Whiteway. "Adrian has devoted his life to launching and uplifting some of the most exciting and consequential productions over the past 45 years. Steven is a remarkably talented actor and activist, making his directorial debut with Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, right here at CSC this fall. Steven and Adrian have both made immeasurable impacts in New York theater, and we can't wait to celebrate them and CSC's remarkable successes over the past year."
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