Sean MacLaughlin Will Lead TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES at The York Theatre; Full Cast Set

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The York Theatre has announced the full cast for TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES. Performances will run September 9 – October 4, 2026 at The Theater at St. Jean's.

Joining the cast as Howard Hughes is Sean MacLaughlin (Chess, Phantom of the Opera), plus Madison Claire Parks (The Fantasticks, Nat'l Tour: Wicked) as Ella Botts Rice, Abby Church (How to Succeed in Business, White Christmas) as Katharine Hepburn, Melvin Tunstall (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Glenn, Dana Winkle (Nat'l Tour: 42nd Street, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Aunt Annette, Candice Hatakeyama (Papermill Playhouse: Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Nadine Henley, Antonio Beverly (Nat'l Tour: A Bronx Tale) as Charles, James Judy (Into the Woods, The Phantom of the Opera) as Uncle Rupert and the ensemble includes Bryan Hunt (Nat'l Tour: Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Harrison Drake (Nat'l Tour: Anastasia), and Kelly Sheehan (42nd Street, White Christmas, Shuffle Along).

The production stars the previously announced Broadway favorites Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Dream Girls, Cats) as Rita Randolph, Matthew Eby (Off-Bway: House of McQueen) as Boy Howard, David Elder (Broadway: 42nd Street, Kiss me, Kate, Titanic) as Noah Dietrich, Eric Michael Gillet (Kiss Me, Kate, Sweet Smell of Success) as Howard Hughes, Sr., and Jill Paice (An American in Paris, Matilda, The 39 Steps) as Allene Hughes.

The musical features a score by James Scully, with book by Frank Evans, Jennifer Paulson-Lee, and James Scully, lyrics by Frank Evans and Chad Gorn, musical direction and arrangements by Scott Cady, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman. The production will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee. The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, New York City). Performances begin Thursday, September 9, and continue through Sunday, October 4. Opening Night is Thursday, September 17 (7 p.m.).

TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES is an unconventional love story following one of the 20th century's most fascinating figures: aviator, filmmaker, businessman, and recluse, Howard Robard Hughes, Jr. The story unfolds as Hughes revisits his extraordinary life during his final moments, confronting the one thing his power and fortune could never secure, and leaves us with a haunting question: ...Would you, if you could?

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