Saul Rubinek To Present ALL IN THE TELLING At Museum Of Jewish Heritage

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The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will host staged readings of All in the Telling – a somewhat true story, written and performed by Saul Rubinek, on March 25 and 26. Both performances will take place at the Museum’s Edmond J. Safra Hall.

Rubinek’s work blends personal history with elements of mystery and family drama, tracing his parents’ experiences as Holocaust survivors alongside his own relationship with them. The story follows his attempt to reconnect with his parents by documenting their love and survival, a process that uncovers long-buried secrets, acts of loyalty, and difficult truths about memory and storytelling.

Following each performance, Rubinek will take part in a conversation with Annette Insdorf of Columbia University School of the Arts, and will sign copies of the book.

Tickets for the March 25 and March 26 readings are available through the Museum’s website.