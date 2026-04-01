STAND BY — An Allegory to be Presented at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club

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La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present STAND BY - an allegory by Corningworks as part of La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, on Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17 at 8pm at The Downstairs Theatre, 66 E. 4th Street. Tickets are $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors), with a $50 Support-the-Artists ticket option. Festival packages start at $45. Additionally, the first 10 tickets of each performance are $10 (limit 2 per person).

STAND BY - an allegory is a multi-disciplinary, dance-theater production created in collaboration with renowned puppeteer Tom Lee (engaging the centuries-old style of Japanese Kuruma Ningyo/Cart Puppetry). It is a whimsical glimpse at human inability to recognize our own mortality: not so much about death or grief, or even loss, as about the mysterious & magical continuity of life.

Corningworks is a vehicle for the multi-disciplinary, dance-theater productions by Beth Corning and her award-winning series, THE GLUE FACTORY PROJECTS - original full-evening length works created on internationally & nationally renowned performers over the age of 40 that combine sophistication, clarity of theatrical concepts, visceral choreography, and dynamic musicality.