SLAM FRANK Original Cast Recording Released After Kickstarter Doubles Goal

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Slam Frank has released its Original Cast Recording, available now. The Kickstarter campaign to fund the album, launched in February, raised more than double its initial $30,000 goal.

Created by composer and lyricist Andrew Fox and book writer Joel Sinensky, Slam Frank, drawing from actual online discourse and real-world events, imagines what happens when a progressive theater company decides to transform Anne Frank's story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. What emerges is one of the most talked-about, argued-about, and laughed-about productions in years, part satire, part reckoning, entirely unforgettable.

The album features the original cast of the developmental run in full studio production: Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Anya van Hoogstraten as Margot, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, and Kris Bramson alongside additional vocals by Olamide Asanpaola, Tamika Lawrence, and a guest appearance by composer himself, Fox.

The recording is produced by Andrew Fox and Mikhail Pivovarov, with additional production on "Rewrite My Diary" by Ricky Sour. Fox also arranged and orchestrated the album, while Pivovarov handled engineering, mixing, and mastering. Additional engineering and editing support came from Melissa Rampton and Stanley Mitchell, with additional music preparation by Charlotte Daniels.

The 14-track album showcases the full scope of Slam Frank's eclectic score, which hurtles from rap to pop to Golden Age Broadway and beyond.

Recorded at Black Rock Sound, Carriage House Studios, Stamford Recording, and Stan Mitchell's Attic, the album features a full band led by Fox on keys, with Justin Rothberg (guitar), Jared Decker (drums & percussion), Joseph Wallace (bass), Damon Grant (percussion), Jason Polise (sax/clarinet/flute), Joseph Sabia (trumpet), and Jens Wendelboe (trombone). With developmental production music direction by Alex Harrington.

The Original Cast Album is available now at slamfrankmusical.com. The show returns to the Orpheum Theatre (126 2nd Ave, New York) this fall, with previews beginning September 17, 2026, and opening night October 4, 2026. Performances start September 17; Wednesday - Monday at 7 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

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