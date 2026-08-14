Review Roundup: ISLA World Premiere Off-Broadway at WP Theater

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Hit The Lights! Company is presenting the World Premiere of ISLA at WP Theater. ISLA is a uniquely original family history led by founding company member Samantha Blain. In her Caribbean coming-of-age story, Blain's American lineage is born when three young women learn that sometimes the real world can be stronger than magic.

Based on the true saga of one family exodus to Miami via the 1960's Freedom Flights, ISLA is a visually sumptuous, musically driven play that evokes the rustic spirit of pre-Castro Cuba's kitchens, fields, dance halls and public squares. Blain, in the role of her aunt, must ally with her sisters to chart a path to an uncertain and newly imagined future. See what the critics are saying...

Loren Noveck, Exeunt: It’s a shame that the book elements are weak, because there’s a plethora of beauty, charm, and excitement in the visual environment, which combines full-screen projected backdrops with shadow puppets and silhouettes of the live actors to show both landscape and cityscape, crowds of people and a whole menagerie of animals.