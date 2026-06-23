Review Roundup: CATCH OF THE DAY Opens Off-Broadway
The production is now playing through the end of June at 59E59 Theatres [Theatre B].
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Catch of the Day is now playing at 59E59 Theatres [Theatre B]. Ireland, 1966. A skipper sails into Dingle bay with a very unusual catch. What follows is a ridiculous series of events involving Eamon De Valera, Queen Elizabeth, and a surprising amount of nuns.
An unbelievable true story built from interviews, Catch of the Day is a raucous and little-bit-political play with live trad music, all set in a pub. This show has been teaching audiences about Anglo-Irish relations in very silly ways since 2018. See what the critics are saying...
Megan Jenkins, Thinking Theater NYC: As they narrate the fate of the fish, the four friends act out the various characters in the tale, from local children to English royalty, using few more props than some bar towels and an empty plastic crate. In addition to being terrific musicians and singers, the cast has tremendous, infectious comedic chemistry in both their primary roles as the pubgoers and the fishermen at the core of their story and in smaller ones.
Average Rating: 70.0%
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Reader Reviews
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LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
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THE DEATH CHRONICLES (portraits)|S&F Summer Season at Marist
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Hadid
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LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
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PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/19-7/19)
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MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/25-7/25)
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UNMOORED | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/12-7/12)