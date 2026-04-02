Psychic and Mentalist Michael Gutenplan to Perform at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Third-generation psychic and master mentalist Michael Gutenplan will bring his mind-bending performance to New York's Laurie Beechman Theatre for one show only, Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

This is a high-energy and interactive family-friendly show. From Hollywood celebrities and Royal families to Fortune 500 executives and global audiences, Michael has wowed crowds across 49 states and 23 countries with his mentalism skills.

Michael's numerous awards and accolades include being named ‘Best Club Entertainment‘ by Boardroom Magazine (5 years in a row), a rave review in The New York Times for his one-man Off-Broadway Show Extraordinary Deceptions, and being hailed by Time Out New York as a ‘Top Thing to Do.'

A noted authority on palm readings and ESP, Michael is a proud member of the Psychic Entertainers Association, The Academy of Magical Arts, and is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. He is a frequent performer at the legendary Magic Castle in Hollywood and a sought-after consultant for film and television.