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Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public

The production has been extended through Sunday, April 12.

By: Mar. 20, 2026

You can now get a first look at production photos for The Public Theater’s world premiere play Public Charge, a new play based on true events written by former United States Ambassador Julissa Reynoso and award-winning playwright Michael J. Chepiga and directed by Tony Award winner Doug Hughes.

Following Reynoso’s real-life adventures in immigration, diplomacy, espionage, and politics, Public Charge is drawn from her experience as Ambassador and working in the State Department under Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Public Charge began performances in The Public’s Newman Theater on Thursday, March 12 and officially opens on Wednesday, March 25. The production has been extended through Sunday, April 12.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Zabryna Guevara

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Zabryna Guevara, Al Rodrigo, and John J. Concado

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Marinda Anderson and Zabryna Guevara

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Dan Domingues

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Zabryna Guevara, Marinda Anderson, Armando Riesco, and Maggie Bofill

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Deirdre Madigan

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Al Rodrigo and Zabryna Guevara

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Marinda Anderson

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Marinda Anderson, Armando Riesco, Zabryna Guevara, and Dan Domingues

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Maggie Bofill and Al Rodrigo

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Deirdre Madigan

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Zabryna Guevara and Dan Domingues

Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public Image
Armando Riesco, Zabryna Guevara, and Al Rodrigo



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