Photos: World Premiere of PUBLIC CHARGE at The Public

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You can now get a first look at production photos for The Public Theater’s world premiere play Public Charge, a new play based on true events written by former United States Ambassador Julissa Reynoso and award-winning playwright Michael J. Chepiga and directed by Tony Award winner Doug Hughes.

Following Reynoso’s real-life adventures in immigration, diplomacy, espionage, and politics, Public Charge is drawn from her experience as Ambassador and working in the State Department under Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Public Charge began performances in The Public’s Newman Theater on Thursday, March 12 and officially opens on Wednesday, March 25. The production has been extended through Sunday, April 12.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus



Zabryna Guevara



Zabryna Guevara, Al Rodrigo, and John J. Concado



Marinda Anderson and Zabryna Guevara



Dan Domingues



Zabryna Guevara, Marinda Anderson, Armando Riesco, and Maggie Bofill



Deirdre Madigan



Al Rodrigo and Zabryna Guevara



Marinda Anderson



Marinda Anderson, Armando Riesco, Zabryna Guevara, and Dan Domingues



Maggie Bofill and Al Rodrigo



Deirdre Madigan



Zabryna Guevara and Dan Domingues