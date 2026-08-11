Photos: Karen Ziemba, Robert Cuccioli, A.J. Shively, and More Lead Staged Reading of JOHN BULL'S OTHER ISLAND
The reading took place on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM.
Gingold Theatrical Group presented a Staged Reading of George Bernard Shaw's John Bull's Other Island on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The American Irish Historical Society, 991 5th Avenue @80th Street. Check out photos below!
The evening featured Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Monte Cristo), Rufus Collins (Molly Sweeney), Robert Cuccioli (The Baker's Wife), Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime), George Dvorsky (The Connector), Jonathan Hadley (Caesar and Cleopatra), Amelia Pedlow (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Jamie Sanders (Initiative), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square).
Written in 1904 at the request of W. B. Yeats for the Irish Literary Theatre (later The Abbey Theatre), John Bull's Other Island is a high-action comedy! It remains Shaw's only play set in Ireland and is among his most comedic, insightful, romantic, and rarely seen works.
Following the performance, audiences were invited to remain for a lively post-show discussion with artists and scholars exploring the play's historical context, its contemporary relevance, and the continuing dialogue surrounding Irish identity, diaspora, and cultural exchange.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller
A.J. Shively
Rodd Cyrus and A.J. Shively
Jamie Sanders and Robert Cuccioli
Rodd Cyrus Rufus Collins, A.J. Shively and George Dvorsky
Rodd Cyrus and A.J. Shively
Amelia Pedlow, Karen Ziemba and Robert Cuccioli
Amelia Pedlow, Karen Ziemba and Robert Cuccioli
Amelia Pedlow and Karen Ziemba
Mary Henninger and Pamela Singleton
Rodd Cyrus and Ryon Farhadi
Rodd Cyrus, Amelia Pedlow and A.J. Shively
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli
Courtney Lynch
Jonathan Hadley and Rodd Cyrus
Kai Tshikosi and Jamie Sanders
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