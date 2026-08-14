Photos: First Look at Josh Young, Denis Lambert and More in LES MISÉRABLES at Hudson Valley Shakespeare
Jenn Thompson directs the new production, running through September 27 at the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare has released first-look production photos from Les Misérables, the final production of the company's first season in the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center.
Directed by Jenn Thompson, the new production began performances August 12, with opening night set for Saturday, August 15. Performances continue through September 27.
Josh Young leads the company as Jean Valjean, opposite Denis Lambert as Javert. The principal cast also features Haley Dortch as Fantine, Alex Ross as Marius, Ana Paola Garcia as Cosette, Haley Rose Ciaramella as Eponine, David Beach as Monsieur Thénardier and Nance Williamson as Madame Thénardier.
Young performers Madelynn Sue Merced, Khloe Saclolo and Riley Thompson, all local to the Hudson Valley region, appear as Young Cosette, Young Eponine and Gavroche, respectively.
The ensemble includes Kelly Berman, Payton Bioletto, Aamar-Malik Culbreth, Lucas Hakoshima, Safiya Harris, Stefanie Londino, Maya Mays, Brian Kim McCormick, Anand Nagraj, Luis Quintero, Christian David Tinajero, Josh Totora and Caroline Santiago Turner.
Based on Victor Hugo's novel, Les Misérables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with a book by Alain Boublil and Schönberg. The musical follows Jean Valjean, who is released after 19 years in prison and attempts to build a new life while being relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert. His journey unfolds against the growing revolutionary unrest of 19th-century France.
The score includes “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home” and “One Day More.”
Thompson previously directed Into the Woods for Hudson Valley Shakespeare and Annie at Madison Square Garden. The production features music supervision by Amanda Morton, choreography by Rhett Guter, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Matt Richards, sound design by Ken Travis and properties by Buffy Cardoza.
Alex Gutierrez serves as music director and conductor, with Stephen Ferri as music coordinator and associate conductor. Janelle Caso is stage manager, and casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.
The production features a live orchestra including Peter Arfsten, Bradley Frizzell and Jeffery Reinhardt on reeds; Evan Schreiber on trumpet; Matthew Wozniak on trombone; Steven Harmon and Alejandro Salaverry on horns; Jessica Gehring on violin; Rachel Evans on viola; Chris Santos on cello; TJ Bastone on bass; Tim Schneider on percussion; and Ferri and Refiye Tappan on keyboards.
Also running in repertory at Hudson Valley Shakespeare are As You Like It, directed by Miriam Laube with original music by Amanda Dehnert, and King Lear, directed by Davis McCallum. Both continue through September 18.
Les Misérables runs through September 27.
Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson
The company of Hudson Valley Shakespeare's 2026 production of LES MISÉRABLES
The company of Hudson Valley Shakespeare's 2026 production of LES MISÉRABLES
The company of Hudson Valley Shakespeare's 2026 production of LES MISÉRABLES
Riley Thompson
Madelynn Sue Merced
Josh Young and Madelynn Sue Merced
Haley Dortch and the company of Hudson Valley Shakespeare's 2026 production of LES MISÉRABLES
Danis Lambert, Haley Dortch
Danis Lambert
David Beach, Nance Williamsonm and the company of Hudson Valley Shakespeare's 2026 production of LES MISÉRABLES
David Beach and the company of Hudson Valley Shakespeare's 2026 production of LES MISÉRABLES
Ana Paola Garcia and Alex Ross
Haley Rose Ciaramella
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/17-9/17)
|
13 The Musical
Griffin Theatre (8/14-8/23) PHOTOS
|
A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)