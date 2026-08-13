Photo Exclusive: TO HAVE AND TO HOLD In Rehearsal With Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan and Yuriy Sardarov

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Get an exclusive first look inside rehearsal at To Have and To Hold, a new play by Fulbright Award-winner Laura Lapidus, ahead of its limited New York engagement at Chashama’s 154 Theater in the West Village. Check out the photos.

Lapidus stars as Kate alongside Broadway's Tedra Millan (Leopoldstadt, “The Pitt”) as her younger sister, Bianca, and “Chicago Fire” star Yuriy Sardarov as Peter.

Directed by Drama League Fellow Zoë Adams (BUG, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been), To Have and To Hold begins performances Friday, August 21, with opening night set for Monday, August 24. The production will play just 16 performances through September 12.

The play centers on Kate, who is certain she is never getting married and views marriage as an instrument of the patriarchy. Her sister and best friend Bianca has always been at the center of her life, but when Bianca becomes engaged, Kate finds some of her long-held convictions beginning to unravel.

As the sisters' relationship is tested and an unexpected romance enters Kate's life, she must confront whether she is willing to relinquish some of the beliefs that have defined her.

Using Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew as a lens, To Have and To Hold explores sisterhood, identity, grief and the stories people inherit and construct about themselves.

The production features scenic design by Se Oh, costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg, lighting design by Yang Yu and sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe. Sean McGrath serves as production manager, with Cello Barnes as production stage manager and Riley Cerabona as assistant director.

Lily Jack Productions produces the engagement, with Josh Altman serving as lead producer and Adam Rodner as executive producer.

To Have and To Hold runs August 21 through September 12 at Chashama’s 154 Theater, located at 154 Christopher Street in New York City's West Village.

Tickets and additional information are available at the official To Have and To Hold website.

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