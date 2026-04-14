Pete McElligott's DRACULA to be Presented as Fundraiser for Broadway Cares
Michael James Duran directs Adam Shaukat, Sarah Lyddan, Alexandria Maurice, Kate Abbruzzese and more.
Bram Stoker's gothic masterpiece is getting a "ridiculous" makeover for a worthy cause with a one-night-only staged reading of Pete McElligott's new play, Dracula, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The event will take place on Friday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York City.
In this version of the Transylvanian tale, eight actors take on a whirlwind of roles with lightning-fast switches, bringing the familiar events of the novel to life in a fresh, occasionally absurd way. Michael James Duran directs Adam Shaukat, Sarah Lyddan, Alexandria Maurice, Kate Abbruzzese, Herbert Benjamin, Dana Kreitz, Griffin Stanton-Ameisen, and Christian Diaz
A portion of all ticket proceeds will go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based nonprofit organizations providing lifesaving services for people affected by HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.
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