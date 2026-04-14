Pete McElligott's DRACULA to be Presented as Fundraiser for Broadway Cares

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Bram Stoker's gothic masterpiece is getting a "ridiculous" makeover for a worthy cause with a one-night-only staged reading of Pete McElligott's new play, Dracula, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The event will take place on Friday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York City.

In this version of the Transylvanian tale, eight actors take on a whirlwind of roles with lightning-fast switches, bringing the familiar events of the novel to life in a fresh, occasionally absurd way. Michael James Duran directs Adam Shaukat, Sarah Lyddan, Alexandria Maurice, Kate Abbruzzese, Herbert Benjamin, Dana Kreitz, Griffin Stanton-Ameisen, and Christian Diaz

A portion of all ticket proceeds will go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based nonprofit organizations providing lifesaving services for people affected by HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.