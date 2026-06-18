PISS.JPG to Make World Premiere Off-Broadway with Diamond Mesh Inc.

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Diamond Mesh Incorporated has announced the world premiere of piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title), a new comedy running July 16 through August 9, 2026, as part of the company's inaugural summer festival.

The production is an hour-long absurdist comedy that explores existential dread, identity, and the search for meaning through a distinctly contemporary lens.

Set entirely in a kitchen, piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title) follows two characters navigating questions both cosmic and deeply personal. The production embraces absurdist theatrical traditions while filtering them through a Gen Z sensibility, combining philosophical inquiry with rapid-fire humor and chaotic energy. Audiences are invited to consider questions of loss, purpose, and human connection: "Did we only come to realize one day that something was missing? Or did we lose it somewhere along the way? Was there nothing we could have done?"

Written by and starring Justin Jager and Michael Gardiner, the play occupies what the creators describe as the space between existential anxiety and comic absurdity.

The production is directed by Daniel Yaiullo and features lighting design by Sara Hansen and sound design and stage management by Dot Scuotto.

About the Production

Presented as part of Diamond Mesh Incorporated's summer festival, piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title) joins a slate of new works from the company, including Club 27: A One-Woman Confessional Cabaret. The production continues Diamond Mesh's mission of developing unconventional theatrical experiences that blend contemporary voices, experimental storytelling, and immersive performance styles.

Tickets are now available.

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