PISS.JPG to Make World Premiere Off-Broadway with Diamond Mesh Inc.
Justin Jager and Michael Gardiner star in the two-handed absurdist kitchen drama, directed by Daniel Yaiullo.
Diamond Mesh Incorporated has announced the world premiere of piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title), a new comedy running July 16 through August 9, 2026, as part of the company's inaugural summer festival.
The production is an hour-long absurdist comedy that explores existential dread, identity, and the search for meaning through a distinctly contemporary lens.
Set entirely in a kitchen, piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title) follows two characters navigating questions both cosmic and deeply personal. The production embraces absurdist theatrical traditions while filtering them through a Gen Z sensibility, combining philosophical inquiry with rapid-fire humor and chaotic energy. Audiences are invited to consider questions of loss, purpose, and human connection: "Did we only come to realize one day that something was missing? Or did we lose it somewhere along the way? Was there nothing we could have done?"
Written by and starring Justin Jager and Michael Gardiner, the play occupies what the creators describe as the space between existential anxiety and comic absurdity.
The production is directed by Daniel Yaiullo and features lighting design by Sara Hansen and sound design and stage management by Dot Scuotto.
About the Production
Presented as part of Diamond Mesh Incorporated's summer festival, piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title) joins a slate of new works from the company, including Club 27: A One-Woman Confessional Cabaret. The production continues Diamond Mesh's mission of developing unconventional theatrical experiences that blend contemporary voices, experimental storytelling, and immersive performance styles.
Tickets are now available.
|
Butoh: Into the Depth
New York Butoh Institute/Vangeline (7/08-7/31)
|
MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/25-7/25)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/19-7/19)
|
Hadid
59E59 Theatres (7/10-7/21)
|
bala.fruta./bullet.fruit | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/11-7/11)
|
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/31-7/31)
|
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW