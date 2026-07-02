NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Play Gene Frankel Theatre as Part of Summer Series

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New York, New York, an original play written by Carolina Buhck and Vitoria de Oliveira and directed by Shaquille Hawkins, has been officially selected for the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival. The production will be presented as part of the festival's Block 6 programming at the Gene Frankel Theatre. Performances will take place August 1 – 7:30 PM, August 8 – 2:30 PM, and August 14 – 6:00 PM.

Tickets are available online and at the Gene Frankel Theatre box office.

After their father's death, two half-sisters from opposite sides of the Atlantic meet for the first time in a New York apartment to hear his will. Clara, raised in Germany as the legitimate daughter, and Mariana, the secret daughter raised in Brooklyn, are forced to decide the future of their inheritance together. As years of resentment and unanswered questions surface, an impossible situation gradually becomes an opportunity to redefine what family means.

Set entirely within a single apartment, New York, New York is an intimate, character-driven play about grief, identity, belonging, and the possibility of connection across cultures and generations. Through humor, vulnerability, and honest conversation, it asks a simple question: If we were given a second chance to rewrite the story of our family, would we take it?

The production is especially personal for its creators, as co-playwrights Carolina Buhck and Vitoria de Oliveira also take on the leading roles of Clara and Mariana. Both graduates of the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, they bring their own international backgrounds to a story inspired by themes of migration, identity, and belonging. Anthony Hill completes the cast as the family's lawyer.

"New York, New York is a deeply personal story inspired by true events and our own experiences with family, identity, and belonging. We chose New York as the backdrop because we've both experienced it as a place where people from different worlds can find a sense of home. At its heart, the play asks whether it's ever too late to become a family." — Carolina Buhck & Vitoria de Oliveira, Playwrights

This play is a co-production between Step Forward Entertainment and Red Door Productions.

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