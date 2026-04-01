Megan Nolan And Love, Amy Join THE BAD DATERS For May Talkbacks

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Derek Murphy's THE BAD DATERS a darkly funny new play about modern love, loneliness, and reluctant connection, will host a special talkback series featuring acclaimed writer Megan Nolan on May 7 and dating coach Love, Amy (Amy Nobile Messing) on May 16.

Following acclaimed runs in Ireland and the United Kingdom, Derek Murphy's THE BAD DATERS makes its US premiere at Paradise Factory in the East Village. Directed by Colm Summers (Every Brilliant Thing, The Comedians) and starring Kate Arrington (Broadway's Our Mother's Brief Affair, Grace, and The American Plan) and Shane McNaughton (The Fall, The Equalizer, The Secret), performances begin April 23.

The Bad Daters follows Wendy and Liam-two people spectacularly bad at dating-who are brought together for a blind date neither wants, unfolding into a sharp, intimate exploration of grief, connection, and the fragile hope of starting again.

THE BAD DATERS runs April 23 - May 17, Thursday - Sunday at 7pm. Paradise Factory is located at 64 East 4th Street New York, NY 10003. Running time is approximately 75 minutes. Note: this production contains strong language, references to suicide, and adult themes. Paradise Factory is ADA compliant, with its upper theater accessible by a short flight of stairs and a lift. Tickets start at $35, available at www.paradisefactory.org (https://thebaddaters.eventbrite.com). Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: @thebaddaters

Produced by Paradise Factory in association with Strike Crew, the production team for THE BAD DATERS includes Tyler Herald (set), Kindall Almond (costumes), Liam Bellman-Sharpe (sound), Betsy Chester (lighting), Austin Tooley (assistant director), Zachary Reiser/Neon Lights Digital Media (marketing), Devin Armstrong (photography) and José Fresán (graphic design) with producers Ken Forman, Derek Murphy, Shane McNaughton, Charmaine Tangonan, and Colm Summers.

Megan Nolan is an Irish novelist and journalist based in New York. She is the author of the books Acts of Desperation and Ordinary Human Failings, which have been published in fourteen languages.

Amy Nobile Messing is a holistic dating coach and author of Dating for the One, which will launch in 2027. Love, Amy is her coaching business that marries the technology of modern dating with a holistic view of human-to-human energy and connection. Amy lives with her husband Brett (they met on Bumble!) in Los Angeles and New York City.