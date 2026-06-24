Matt Copley Will Bring BROADWAY DOES PUNK to the Stage For the First Time

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Matt Copley will take his viral online sensation Broadway Does Punk to the stage for the first time ever. Performances will take place October 2–3, 2026 at the Playhouse Theater at Abrons Arts Center.

What began as a series of online videos transforming beloved Broadway songs into high-energy pop-punk and rock anthems has evolved into a passionate community of theater and music fans alike. Across social media and streaming platforms, Copley's interpretations have attracted hundreds of thousands of followers and generated more than 16 million Spotify streams.

Broadway Does Punk transforms iconic songs from musicals including Wicked, Hamilton, SIX, The Phantom of the Opera, The Greatest Showman, Heathers, Grease, and more into a full-scale theatrical rock concert experience. Equal parts rock concert, theatrical event, and communal sing-along, the production brings together the emotional storytelling of musical theater and the energy of a live rock show.

"This project has always been fueled by the audience," said Copley. "What started as something I made because I loved both musical theater and rock music quickly became something much bigger. The response from fans has been incredible, and for years people have been asking us to bring Broadway Does Punk to the stage. These performances are the first step in making that happen. Broadway Does Punk has always lived at the intersection of musical theater and live music, and I couldn't be more excited to finally share this experience with a live audience. None of it would be happening without the fans who kept asking for more."

Copley will be joined by a lineup of Broadway talent, with additional special guests to be announced in the coming months. The New York engagement marks the first live presentation of Broadway Does Punk and serves as the launch of a larger vision for the project as an ongoing live entertainment experience.

About Matt Copley

Matt Copley is a Michigan-based recording artist, content creator, and theatrical producer whose work exists at the intersection of musical theatre and rock. With more than 370,000 followers on TikTok, over 20 million Spotify streams, and a growing audience across Instagram and YouTube, Matt has built a reputation for bringing theatrical storytelling and emotional depth into the contemporary music space.

Rooted in a background spanning both musical theatre and rock, Matt’s artistry is defined by its emotional precision, dynamic performance style, and commitment to storytelling. His original work draws on the full range of that dual influence, blending the craft and character-driven narrative of musical theatre with the raw energy and urgency of rock music.

A seasoned performer, Matt has toured nationally and internationally as a member of the post-hardcore band UNWELL, bringing his voice to stages around the world while expanding his reach as both an artist and creator. He offers audiences a theatrically immersive and musically bold live experience that bridges the worlds of Broadway and alternative music.

Matt is the creator and producer of Broadway Does Punk (BDP), an original, theatrical rock concert experience that transforms iconic Broadway songs into high-energy punk and rock anthems.

In addition to his work as a performer, Matt has navigated the entertainment industry through record label partnerships, brand collaborations, television production, and live event development, establishing himself as both a creative force and entrepreneurial voice within the evolving landscape of music, theater, and digital media.

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