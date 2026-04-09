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Mari Crawford's One-Woman Show BIPOLAR BADASS is Coming to SoHo Playhouse

Written and performed by Mari Crawford, the autobiographical dark comedy runs approximately 60 minutes at 15 Vandam Street.

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Mari Crawford's One-Woman Show BIPOLAR BADASS is Coming to SoHo Playhouse Image

Bipolar Badass is a three-time award winning one-woman dark comedy. At 19, Mari was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She likens her chronic illness to a fire-breathing dragon in her brain, passed down through genetics.

Through reluctantly embarking on a journey of discovering the horrible yet humorous societal perceptions of the disorder, Bipolar Badass tells a story of facing reality when something that feels impossible to tame is suddenly forever a part of you.

"An honest and hilarious reminder dragons do exist and they're not always in a fairytale, but happy endings can also exist."

Tickets available now! Get yours today before it sells out. Promo code DRAGON for 10% off. All tickets are $24.50, including fees, and are available at sohoplayhouse.com. The production runs approximately 60 minutes. Performances will take place at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.








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