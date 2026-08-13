MARINA at Little Island to Add Midnight Show; Tickets Now Available

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Little Island has announced that due to popular demand, an additional performance of Julio Torres and Martine Gutierrez's world premiere of Marina, in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art and commissioned by Whitney Biennial 2026, has been added on Saturday, August 29 beginning at 11:59 PM. Conceived by Torres and Gutierrez, and written and directed by Torres, Marina features a score by Lia Ouyang Rusli and choreography by Ryan McNamara. $25 tickets to the added August 29 performance in Little Island's The Amph can be purchased now.

In Marina, audiences are invited under the sea. Martine Gutierrez stars as 'Marina,' a New York City seawench on a journey of romance and self-discovery. Torres and Gutierrez's comic collaboration blends their surreal humor and sublime artistry into something altogether unique.

Performances of Marina run August 27-30 in The Amph at Little Island starring Gutierrez, Spike Einbinder, Brandon Flynn, Scully James, River L. Ramirez, and dancers Evan Fisk, Tim Bendernagel, and Brandon Washington.

Marina features a creative team including Griffin Stoddard (Production Designer), Erik Bergrin (Costume Designer), Yuki Nakase Link (Lighting Designer), Christopher Darbassie (Sound Designer), André Azevedo Sweet (Video Designer), Camille Labarre (Puppets and Props Designer), and Nina Carelli (Make Up Designer).

The complete 2026 summer season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York's cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.

Inspired by New York's past and present cultural scenes – held in Little Island's stunning 700-seat amphitheater, The Amph, overlooking the Hudson. In Little Island's intimate 250-seat performance space, The Glade, six new live radio shows explore the hidden stories behind everyday foods. Following each program, visitors can enjoy a carefully crafted culinary pairing that complements the themes of the show. The Play Ground, the main gathering space at Little Island, comes alive with DJ fueled parties and food pop-ups for hundreds.

Sitting directly in the Hudson River itself, Little Island opened in May 2021 and has since been enjoyed by more than 7.5 million visitors and has presented and produced more than 885 performances. In 2013, Barry Diller, in partnership with Hudson River Park Trust leadership, embarked on the unique opportunity to envision a solution for the repair and reactivation of Pier 54, which had been badly damaged by Hurricane Sandy. The park was designed as an entirely new type of public space for New York, one that would create an immersive experience of nature and art. Born from a collaboration of the UK-based Heatherwick Studio and the New York-based landscape architecture firm MNLA, led by Signe Nielsen, the park's imaginative design offers all New Yorkers and visitors a new public space that is dynamic, captivating, and restorative.

Little Island is fully funded by The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation. Zack Winokur is Producing Artistic Director. The park is operated year-round by a 55-member staff led by Executive Director Laura Clement.

Tickets to Little Island's summer season of performances are available now on TodayTix.com, by downloading the TodayTix app; or LittleIsland.org.

THE AMPH REPERTORY DESIGN

ABOUT THE WHITNEY MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART

The Whitney Museum of American Art, founded in 1930 by the artist and philanthropist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney (1875–1942), houses the foremost collection of American art from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Mrs. Whitney, an early and ardent supporter of modern American art, nurtured groundbreaking artists when audiences were still largely preoccupied with the Old Masters. From her vision arose the Whitney Museum of American Art, which has been championing the most innovative art of the United States for ninety years. The core of the Whitney's mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and exhibit American art of our time and serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture in the United States. Through this mission and a steadfast commitment to artists, the Whitney has long been a powerful force in support of modern and contemporary art and continues to help define what is innovative and influential in American art today.

ABOUT WHITNEY BIENNIAL 2026

Whitney Biennial 2026 is the 82nd edition of the Museum's landmark exhibition series and the longest-running survey of American art. Featuring 56 artists, duos, and collectives across most of the Museum's galleries, the Biennial is accompanied by a robust schedule of performance and public programs at the Museum and online. Co-organized by Marcela Guerrero and Drew Sawyer, the exhibition brings together artists working across media and disciplines, reflecting evolving notions of American art.

Whitney Biennial 2026 offers a vivid, atmospheric survey shaped by a moment of profound complexity. The work on view examines varied forms of relationality, from interspecies and familial kinships to geopolitical entanglements, technological affinities, shared mythologies, and the infrastructures that support and constrain contemporary life. Rather than offering a definitive answer to life today, the exhibition foregrounds mood and texture, inviting visitors into environments that evoke tension, tenderness, humor, and unease, while proposing imaginative, unruly, and unexpected forms of coexistence.

Whitney Biennial 2026 is organized by Marcela Guerrero, DeMartini Family Curator, and Drew Sawyer, Sondra Gilman Curator of Photography, with Beatriz Cifuentes, Biennial Curatorial Assistant, and Carina Martinez, Rubio Butterfield Family Fellow.



Photo Credit: Daniel Arnold. To

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming