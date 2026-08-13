LEAN-TO to Make World Premiere at 59E59 Theaters This Fall

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New Light Theater Project and Pendragon Theatre will present the world premiere of Lean-To, written by Canadian playwright Stephen Sheffer, and directed by Jesse Jou, running Off-Broadway September 10 - October 10, 2026 for 32 performances in a limited 5-week engagement at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B, located at 59 East 59th Street in New York City. Previews begin September 10 for a September 13 opening.

An overprepared hiker and a not-so-prepared couple are forced to share a rustic lean-to shelter in the woods. Bonding over Britney Spears, shared supplies, and the desire to escape city life for a weekend, these strangers experience a rare moment of authentic connection. But as they come together around the warmth of the campfire, a different type of kindling threatens to combust.

Part comedy and part tender drama, Lean-To explores the human desire to connect and the shadow of loneliness that lurks within all of us.

Stephen Sheffer says, 'I wrote Lean-To after spending a night at a lean-to in the middle of the forest with a couple of hikers. It was the deepest depths of Covid, but the play isn't really about Covid. It's about loneliness, connection, and what it means to feel part of a larger fabric of being. It's about human beings as part of, rather than separate from, the natural world.'

The cast includes John Alejandro Jeffords (Michael R. Jackson's The Year That Never Was), Larisa Oleynik ('The Secret World of Alex Mack') and Joshua David Robinson (The Minutes on Broadway).

The production team includes Connor Gallerani (Scenic Design), Krista Grevas (Costume Design), Elaine Wong (Lighting Design), Jennie Gorn (Sound Design), Peggy Orman (Props Design) and Catherine Copeland and Eli Bettmann (Stage Management).

Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:15pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:15pm. Benefit performance with post-show reception on Sunday, September 13 at 3pm. Post-show talkback on September 25 at 7:15pm.

Tickets are $54 (general) and $40 for 59E59 Members (includes fees). $27 First Look tickets are available for September 10 and 11. Student rush tickets are available in-person at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. Run time is approximately 90 minutes. To purchase tickets and for more info visit https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/lean-to.

A special one day only reading of Stephen Sheffer's play, SOS, takes place on Friday, October 2 at 3pm at 59E59 Theaters (Theater B). After a corporate retreat in the Grand Canyon goes terribly wrong, a team of coworkers is forced to confront themselves in one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth. RSVP at https://forms.gle/P223NcYqZntAFagE7.

Stephen Sheffer is a Canadian-born, Brooklyn-based playwright, screenwriter, performer, and teaching artist whose work explores the wild worlds inside and all around us. His plays include Lean-To (59E59 Theaters, New Light Theater Project), SOS (upcoming reading at 59E59), Private Property (Out of the Box Theatrics), the award-winning Back To Mine, and the one-acts The Spark (The Barrow Group) and IRMPOV SHOW. For the screen, he writes both independently and with collaborator Meghan Hemingway on projects including Geri Atrick Mayor (Bell Canada), The Innkeepers, and Archipelago. His work has been seen at Ars Nova, Rattlestick Theater, Cherry Lane Theatre, HERE Arts Center, Hartford Stage, and The Flea. As an improviser, Stephen is a founding member of NYC's Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show, which has been running in the East Village since 2015, and is the co-creator and co-host of the triviatastic Feelz Right Quiz Night. Learn more at https://www.stephensheffer.com.

Jesse Jou is a director of new and contemporary plays and musicals. Favorite projects include Bruise & Thorn by C. Julian Jiménez (world premiere, New York Times' Critic's Pick); I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo & Juliet by Andrew Rincón (world premiere, New Light Theater Project); Cebollas by Leonard Madrid; and The Betrothed by Dipika Guha (Boston Globe Critic's Pick). He is an alumnus of the Cherry Lane Mentor Project, the Drama League's Directors Project, the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, and The Civilians' R&D Group. He received his MFA in directing from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale.

ABOUT New Light Theater Project

New Light Theater Project (NLTP) nurtures a collective of artist-practitioners by presenting compelling stories across theatrical genres. NLTP believes in the strength of ensemble work and is committed to fostering their collective composed of writers, actors, directors, stage managers, designers, and other artist-practitioners from diverse backgrounds. At least 50% of an NLTP production engages their collective while the rest of the production team consists of innovative artists with whom they hope to cultivate deeper relationships. NLTP is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters. Read more at www.NewLightTheaterProject.com.

ABOUT PENDRAGON THEATRE

For over 40 years, Pendragon Theatre has been the backbone of Saranac Lake, NY's theatre scene—the only year-round, professional theatre company in the Adirondacks. Last year, Pendragon was voted 'Favorite Theater' by BroadwayWorld Central New York and is the recipient of the Governor of the Arts Award. Read more at www.PendragonTheatre.org.

ABOUT 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported by performance spaces and equipment as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support. These theater companies receive 80% or more of the ticket revenue and pay no weekly rent to 59E59. Read more at https://www.59e59.org.

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