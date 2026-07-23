Katie Cappiello's THE BODY OF MARY: A PLAY IN THREE ACTS (OF GOD) is Coming to The Gym at Judson

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GoodDottirs will present the world premiere of The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), a biting new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary. Written and directed by Katie Cappiello (SLUT: A Play, Netflix’s Grand Army), The Body of Mary will run September 8 – October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson with an opening set for Tuesday, September 15. The cast and creative team for The Body of Mary will be announced at a later date.

Meet Mary of Nazareth. She’s just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she’s been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She’s devoted her life to New York City’s neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O’Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she’ll find in that dumpster.

Katie Cappiello is most known for vivid, realistic plays like Now That We’re Men and SLUT: A Play, which she adapted into the 2020 Netflix series Grand Army. Other plays include Keep Your Eyes Open, Facebook Me, JOY, and Her Story, Uncut. Commissions include: United Nations, Equality Now, the National Organization for Women, Sanctuary for Families, Ms. Foundation, Women Moving Millions, Planned Parenthood, Feminist Press, and V-day. A graduate of NYU Tisch School for the Arts, Katie has taught at New York City’s Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute and, in 2016, launched GoodCapp Arts, a theater production company and training studio for young artists.

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