ISABEL to Make World Premiere at A.R.T. / New York Theatres with Face to Face Films

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Face to Face Films will continue its relationship with A.R.T. / New York Theatres, as they mount their fourth show with them in four years.

Isabel, a new play by Anthony M. Laura, will have its world premiere in the Gural Theatre in August of 2027 with a four week limited run.

The play focuses on Academy Award winning actress Isabel Potter (Brianne Buishas), who has been hired to play the lead role of Hayley Jones in an Off-Broadway production of The Girl with the Red Hair, a play set inside a psychiatric hospital. As the director and rehearsals are delayed, Isabel rents out a theater space for her and her other cast members to do scene work. When reality begins to blend with fantasy, Isabel becomes unable to distinguish the performance from herself, as her past trauma begins to resurface.

The cast will include Gabe Calleja, Scarlett Gleason, Katia Mendoza Alexandra Rooney (reprising her role of Ellie Hayward from You & Me), Zoe Scott and Templar Grace Wright.

Mr. Laura will also direct the production.

Isabel will be produced under the Face to Face Films banner with Mr. Laura, Ms. Buishas, Jacklyn Collier, Emma Dubery, Kristen Seavey and Ashley Vianne Webb producing.

The creative team includes Jonas Harrison (Scenic Design), Sarah Woods (Lighting Design), Mikayla Carleo (Costume Design) Philip Lauto (Sound Design / Composer) and Rose Hart (Featured Singer.)

Callie Stribling will stage manage the production. Lindsay Ross will be the Assistant Stage Manager / Assistant Director.

Tickets will go on sale in early 2027.

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