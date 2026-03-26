HOUSE OF WAFFLE Will Be Featured at the New York City Fringe Festival

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Brooklyn Action Theater will present House of Waffle written by Rhett duPont Vecchio and directed by Kat duPont Veccho, with fight direction by J. Robert Coppola. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York in the Mainstage Theater at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm.

Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR.

Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident" to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter...HOUSE OF WAFFLE.

Rhett duPont Vecchio (Playwright) is a Brooklyn based filmmaker and playwright. He was a founding member of Minneapolis-based theater troupe Omega Wolf Productions in 2006 where he wrote for many of their productions such as the collaboratively-written play "Murder at Death Cabin!" and their collection of one-acts "One Axe". It is exciting to return, decades later, to playwriting, and to explore the ways that choreographed action can be woven into a story with Brooklyn Action Theater.

Kat duPont Vecchio (Director) is a co-founder of Brooklyn Action Theater, and directed their inaugural production Chess Fight. Her work as a theater photographer has been published online in the New York Times and Time Out among other publications. She was a producer on the documentary film Vanishing: A Love Story directed by Sandra Luckow, and a co-producer on the documentary The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, directed by Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes, which premiered at Sundance in 2022, and is the former CCO at Fork Films.

J. Robert Coppola (Fight Director) has been performing and choreographing fights across the Tri-State area for the last two decades. He's worked and trained with numerous fight directors and choreographers from stage combat organizations across the nation and around the world. Finding a love for the stage at a young age, Joe studied acting and directing at Binghamton University, receiving his B.A. before falling madly in love with stage combat. His work on the indie horror film “The Moose Head Over The Mantle” was nominated for Best Kill at the Independent Horror Movie Awards (where it also won best feature), and working in theatrical horror soon added “Blood Design” to his talents. When not playing with swords on stage, Joe works behind the scenes as a lighting designer, a technical director, and an electrician, working for theaters, film shoots, and events around the Tri-State Area. His passion and focus has always been in theatrical violence and fight, now giving way to Brooklyn Action Theater, the city's only production company dedicated to theatrical action and stage combat.

Brooklyn Action Theater (BAT) is a new grassroots theatre company dedicated to producing shows with an emphasis on theatrical violence, introducing our city to this niche and captivating art form, and the actors who study the craft. Our goal is to build a working troupe of actor-combatants and to create a collaborative space where diverse skillsets can flourish and be shared with the wider New York City community.