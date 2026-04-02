Flushing Town Hall Will Host “Brooklyn World Wide” This Month

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On Saturday, April 11, Flushing Town Hall will transform into a vibrant crossroads of Latin and Caribbean rhythm with a genre-bending double bill featuring the acclaimed Guachinangos and the masterful Shiva Lakhan. Brooklyn World Wide Comes to Queens, FTH's latest Global Mashup concert, is produced in partnership with Jalopy Theatre. The one-night-only event brings together Guachinangos' playful blend of Colombian cumbia and Mexican son jarocho with Shiva Lakhan's enchanting renditions of Trinidadian chutney, bhajans, and Indian classical songs.

"Our partnered shows with Flushing Town Hall are so rewarding in that we all hold the collective mission to keep folk traditions alive and evolving through performance, education, and practice. The Global Mashup series is such an apt way to highlight how cultures live alongside and influence each other in our city,” said Talia Keren-Zvi, Program Director at Jalopy Theatre and co-curator of the festival. “Brooklyn World Wide as a festival speaks to the cultural fabric of New York, how it is shaped by diaspora, and the idea that so many of us have found homes outside of our homes here. It's an honor to be able to extend this festival beyond the reach of our Brooklyn-based venue, and to share it with such a warm and receptive community in Queens."

The global dance party kicks off at 7 PM with dance lessons, inviting audiences to learn the foundational steps of cumbia and chutney before the music starts. At 8 PM, Guachinangos and Shiva Lakhan will perform separate sets, showcasing their distinct styles—from Guachinangos' playful fusion of Colombian cumbia and Mexican son jarocho to Lakhan's renditions of Trinidadian chant and classical song. The event culminates in a one-night-only musical mashup and improvised set. Audience members can expect a joyful convergence of international sounds, where genres rooted in Indigenous, African, Indian, and European rhythms blend to create an electrifying musical experience.

“We can't wait to shake off our winter blues to the vibrant sounds of son jarocho, cumbia, chutney—and beyond!” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. “Global Mashups are the musical heartbeat of Flushing Town Hall–and this time around, we're partnering with our friends at Brooklyn's Jalopy Theatre for the best of what today's folk music has to offer, while continuing to pay homage to the creative diversity of Queens.”