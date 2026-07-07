FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD to Get Staged Reading Sneak Peek at Pan Asian Rep
R. A. Shiomi's noir detective comedy will be directed by Ron Nakahara.
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present a sneak peek of Fire in the New World, a noir-style detective comedy by R. A. Shiomi, directed by Ron Nakahara, which will have its world premiere in February 2027. The reading will take place on Thursday, July 16 at 5pm in The Bruce Mitchell Room at Spaces@520.
"Monday April 29, 1963, Powell Street, Vancouver, Canada. The cherry blossoms had come and gone…change is in the air.” Local PI, Sam Shikaze, finds himself embroiled in a fiery mystery. Femme fatales, corrupt developers, a community in turmoil. Romance, deceit and social injustice collide in this long-awaited prequel to the heralded Yellow Fever.
The cast of Fire in the New World is Conlan Ledwith, Robert Meksin, James Patrick Nelson, Erin Quill, Camilla Shae, Moses Villarama, Cody Wilson, and Jae Woo. The stage directions will be read by Jonathan Wong Frye. The reading is open to the public with a $20 suggested donation, and reservations are required here.
Fire in the New World Cast of Characters:
Sam Shikaze - Japanese Canadian private eye
Jonathan Webster - private eye and Sam's partner
Roderic Alexander - wealthy real estate developer
Yumiko Alexander - Nisei wife of Alexander
Rosie Ohara - Japanese Canadian café owner
Kenji Kadota - Japanese Canadian police detective
Mas Matsumoto - Japanese Canadian owner of OK Fish Market
Tom Williams - Handyman
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