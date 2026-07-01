FINAL DAY? THE MUSICAL to Make Midtown International Theatre Festival Debut at The American Theatre of Actors

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Final Day? the Musical, a new musical by Danny Curtis inspired by true events from the closing hours of World War II in Europe, will be presented for a limited engagement at The American Theatre of Actors on Sunday, July 19, as part of the Midtown International Theatre Festival.

The performance begins at 6:15 p.m. at The American Theatre of Actors, located at 314 West 54th Street in New York City. Admission is free with advance reservation.

Set during the final hours of the war in Europe, Final Day? follows the reunion of two star-crossed lovers—a German officer and a Jewish prisoner—inside a high-security prison camp. As Allied forces draw near, a Nazi commandant receives orders to execute the remaining prisoners connected to the Uranium Project, Hitler's failed attempt to develop an atomic bomb. Against this backdrop, the musical explores survival, hope, and love in the face of overwhelming danger.

Featuring 22 original songs, including romantic ballads and inspirational anthems, the musical depicts a group of people suspended between the certainty of death and the possibility of liberation.

Curtis, a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, has spent more than four decades working in television, nightclubs, and live entertainment, including long-running engagements at New York City's Monkey Bar and Dangerfield's. Final Day? marks his venture into dramatic musical theater.

The cast features Broadway veteran William Michals, whose stage credits include South Pacific, Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, Man of La Mancha, and the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, directed by Michael Arden.

Performance Information

Final Day? the Musical

Date: Sunday, July 19

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Venue: The American Theatre of Actors

314 West 54th Street

New York, NY 10019

Tickets: Free with advance reservation.

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