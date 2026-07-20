Dr. Edward W. Hardy to Make Fifth Solo Appearance With Classical Theatre of Harlem

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Violinist, composer, and actor Dr. Edward W. Hardy is set to give a solo performance at Marcus Garvey Park's Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem on July 23, ahead of the Classical Theatre of Harlem's presentation of OTHELLO. Hardy will perform from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. as part of the company's Partner Performances series, with the OTHELLO production following at 8:30 p.m. The appearance marks his fifth solo performance with the organization and his second consecutive year participating in the Partner Performances program. His set will span multiple genres, including Gershwin, original contemporary classical music, pop, R&B, Latin music, funk, and hip-hop. Both the pre-show performance and the OTHELLO presentation are free to attend.

'It's truly an honor to be invited back to The Classical Theatre of Harlem's Partner Performances for a second consecutive year. This time, I'll be presenting my fifth public solo performance with the organization,' said Hardy. 'I've just come from a month immersed in Anna Deavere Smith's new play 'Basil Biggs,' for which I served as composer, violinist, and actor, performing music inspired by the 19th century. Now I get to return to the Harlem community with a program that spans many different genres and musical traditions. I hope audiences will come early, enjoy the performance, and celebrate a beautiful summer evening in Marcus Garvey Park with us. This performance will also mark my 51st free performance of the year.'

Hardy will perform a genre-spanning program that moves from Gershwin and original contemporary classical music to pop, R&B, Latin music, funk, and hip-hop. His appearance is part of The Classical Theatre of Harlem's Partner Performances, which bring additional artists and cultural organizations into conversation with the company's Uptown Shakespeare in the Park programming.

Praised for 'composing the omnipresent music and playing the violin superbly' (The New York Times), composer, violinist, and actor Dr. Edward W. Hardy bridges classical, contemporary, and Black musical traditions. Known for his acclaimed score for the Obie Award-winning The Woodsman and his work as composer, violinist, and actor in Anna Deavere Smith's Basil Biggs, he has performed at Carnegie Hall 33 times and appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, the Met Gala, and New York Fashion Week. A DownBeat Award winner with one album, eight singles, and a growing catalog of genre-spanning compositions, Hardy continues shaping contemporary violin performance through storytelling and cultural reflection.

The performance will take place Thursday, July 23, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Marcus Garvey Park's Richard Rodgers Amphitheater. The performance is free and will be followed by the 8:30 p.m. presentation of Othello.

Hardy noted that the July 23 appearance will also mark his 51st free performance of 2025. He most recently served as composer, violinist, and actor in Anna Deavere Smith's new play BASIL BIGGS. The Classical Theatre of Harlem's Uptown Shakespeare in the Park programming takes place at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park.

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