Dr. Edward W. Hardy to Kick Off NYC DCAS Summer Concert Series

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Taking place on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) will kick off its 2026 Summer Concert Series with performances by composer-violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

Known for his dynamic and engaging approach to live performance, Dr. Hardy presents a program featuring classical favorites, jazz standards, Latin music, rock, film music, and contemporary popular works. Blending virtuosity, storytelling, and audience engagement, his performances reflect a commitment to making high-quality live music accessible to diverse audiences. Whether performing in concert halls, public spaces, or community events, Hardy approaches each performance with the same level of artistry, preparation, and professionalism, creating an inclusive musical experience that welcomes listeners of all backgrounds.

The free concert series continues every other Wednesday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. beneath the arches of The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, located at 1 Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.

For more information about NYC DCAS, please visit www.nyc.gov/site/dcas/index.page.

About The Artist

Praised for 'composing the omnipresent music and playing the violin superbly' (The New York Times), composer, violinist, and actor Dr. Edward W. Hardy bridges classical, contemporary, and Black musical traditions. Known for his acclaimed score for the Obie Award-winning The Woodsman and his work as composer, actor/violinist in Anna Deavere Smith's Basil Biggs, he has performed at Carnegie Hall 33 times and appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, the Met Gala, and New York Fashion Week. A DownBeat Award winner with one album, eight singles, and a growing catalog of genre-spanning compositions, Hardy continues shaping contemporary violin performance through storytelling and cultural reflection.

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