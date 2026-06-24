Debra Winger and Arliss Howard to Star in THE GIN GAME at Housing Works Bookstore

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This summer, Debra Winger and Arliss Howard will star in a unique new production of D.L. Coburn’s The Gin Game at New York’s iconic Housing Works Bookstore. Directed by David Blum, this revival transforms the store into an intimate theater where audiences sit just feet away from the action. The production will run from July 15 to August 9, 2026.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Gin Game is by turns funny and heartbreaking – the story of two nursing-home residents whose rounds of gin become a riveting duel of pride and self-preservation.

The Gin Game features scenic design by Ashley Basile, costume design by Michael Schaffner, lighting design by Sarah Woods, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. Josie Cooper is the Stage Manager, with Erin Amstein as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Erica A. Hart. The Gin Game is produced by Go Dog Go Productions.

The performance schedule for The Gin Game is as follows: Wednesday-Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 7pm. Tickets to The Gin Game are $20.00 and are available now.

Debra Winger has been one of American film's most distinctive and memorable performers for more than four decades, while also maintaining an active presence in television and theater. Debra Winger received Academy Award nominations for best actress for her performances in An Officer and a Gentleman, Terms of Endearment, and Shadowlands. Her film credits also include Urban Cowboy, Legal Eagles, Black Widow, The Sheltering Sky, Rachel Getting Married, and The Lovers. She received the National Society of Film Critics Award for Terms of Endearment and earned an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in Dawn Anna. Her television work includes Mr. Corman, The Ranch, Patriot and In Treatment. Winger’s theater credits include David Mamet's The Anarchist on Broadway and productions of Ivanov and How I Learned to Drive at the American Repertory Theater. She received a fellowship at Harvard University with Dr. Robert Coles, where she taught The Literature of Social Reflection. She is also the author of the memoir undiscovered and has worked as a producer on both film and documentary projects, including the Academy Award-nominated documentary Gasland that helped lead to a hydro-fracking ban in New York State.

Arliss Howard: For Scott Elliott at The New Group: The Monogamist, Babe, and the film A Map of the World. Theatre: Lincoln Center—Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. New York Theatre Workshop—A Number, Scenes from a Marriage. Atlantic—The Shawl, CQ/CX. Signature—The Late Henry Moss. Public—Killer’s Head. Labyrinth—Ode to Joy. TFANA—Des Moines. Regional: American Repertory Theater—In the Jungle of Cities, How I Learned to Drive, Uncle Vanya. Film: David Fincher—The Killer, Mank. Steven Spielberg—The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Amistad. Stanley Kubrick—Full Metal Jacket. Jonathan Glazer—Birth. Also: Moneyball, Men Don’t Leave, The Thicket. As writer/director: Big Bad Love, Dawn Anna, Medium.

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