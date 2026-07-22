DISRUPTION to Offer Rush Policy and Extend Run Two Weeks

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Disruption, a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, has added a two-week extension. A digital rush policy has also been announced. Disruption will begin previews at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center this evening, July 22, 2026, with an opening night set for August 2. Previously scheduled to close on September 13, the production will now run through September 27, 2026.

Disruption is partnering with TodayTix to offer same-day $48 Rush tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app. Digital Rush Tickets will be available the morning of each performance beginning at 9AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day. Rush tickets will be available until two hours before the performance, subject to inventory availability, and will be available for performances beginning Thursday July 23.

The production also announced today that Emma Kikue (“Love Life”) will join the cast as Raven. The cast of Disruption also includes Irene Sofia Lucio as Mia, Jason Ralph as Barry, Conrad Ricamora as Ben, Elizabeth Stanley as Jill, Joe Tippett as Paul, John David Washington as Nick, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Suzie. Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Carman Lacivita, Lauren Marcus, and Brian Miskell will serve as understudies. Previously announced cast member Jasmine Sharma has departed the production.

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein's sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

Disruption will feature scenic & costume design by Zoë Hurwitz (The Reckoning), lighting design by Reza Behjat (Daughter of the Regiment), sound design by Caroline Eng (The Unknown), and video design by Yana Biryükova (Uncle Vanya). Property design is by Samantha Shoffner (This World of Tomorrow), and movement coordination is by Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ, Bandstand). Claire Warden (Othello) joins the production as Intimacy Director.

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