DAD DON'T READ THIS to Be Recorded for NYPL's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

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Eliya Smith's Dad Don't Read This will be recorded on Thursday, July 9, 2026 for inclusion in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The archival recording, granted to select Off-Broadway productions, ensures that the production will be available to future generations of artists, scholars, and researchers. Directed by Chloe Claudel, performances continue through July 18, 2026, at Greenwich House Theater. Read reviews for the show!

Dad Don't Read This is set in suburban Central Ohio, where four girls meet weekly for a sleepover. They talk and sleep and play The Sims, a computer game that simulates real life, on a laptop. They gossip, snack, and attempt to get drunk. They strive to fulfill their needs, struggle to understand the relationship between doing and being seen, and begin to suspect they don't have a whole lot of agency. Wait, nevermind; that's The Sims. Dad Don't Read This is about the people who know you before you know anything.

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Related Stories 1 DAD DON'T READ THIS to Transfer to Greenwich House Theater

Eliya Smith's DAD DON'T READ THIS, a New York Times Critic's Pick directed by Chloe Claudel, transfers to Greenwich House Theater following a sold-out, twice-extended run at St. Luke's Theatre.