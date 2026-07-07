DAD DON'T READ THIS to Be Recorded for NYPL's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
Directed by Chloe Claudel, performances continue through July 18, 2026, at Greenwich House Theater.
Eliya Smith's Dad Don't Read This will be recorded on Thursday, July 9, 2026 for inclusion in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The archival recording, granted to select Off-Broadway productions, ensures that the production will be available to future generations of artists, scholars, and researchers. Directed by Chloe Claudel, performances continue through July 18, 2026, at Greenwich House Theater. Read reviews for the show!
Dad Don't Read This is set in suburban Central Ohio, where four girls meet weekly for a sleepover. They talk and sleep and play The Sims, a computer game that simulates real life, on a laptop. They gossip, snack, and attempt to get drunk. They strive to fulfill their needs, struggle to understand the relationship between doing and being seen, and begin to suspect they don't have a whole lot of agency. Wait, nevermind; that's The Sims. Dad Don't Read This is about the people who know you before you know anything.
The cast for Dad Don't Read This includes Drama Desk winner Amalia Yoo, Renée-Nicole Powell, Sophie Rossman, and Kayta Thomas. The creative team for Dad Don't Read This includes Forest Entsminger (scenic & props design), Olivia Vaughn Hern (costume design), Abigail Sage and Finn Bamber (lighting design), Mitchell Polonsky (sound design), Lena Engelstein (choreography), Dante Gonzalez (costume consultant), Mya Piccione (production stage manager), Madeline Riddick-Seals (assistant stage manager), and Arin Edelstein (production assistant).
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