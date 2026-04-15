Cast and Schedule Set for Free Mobile Unit Tour of AS YOU LIKE IT

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The Public Theater has revealed the full tour schedule and complete cast for Mobile Unit’s As You Like It. Directed by Emma Rosa Went, the new production of Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy will travel to correctional facilities, parks, and recreation centers around New York City. This 90-minute, family-friendly production is designed to be accessible to a wide range of audiences.

This summer’s Mobile Unit will first be performed at correctional facilities, followed by preview performances at Astor Place and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and a full tour stopping at outdoor locations in all five boroughs. Performances are presented in partnership with NYC Parks and other Public Theater partners for a total of 22 performances. The tour begins Thursday, June 4, and continues through Sunday, June 28. A complete list of tour dates and additional details follow below.

ABOUT AS YOU LIKE IT:

When Duke Frederick exiles her father, Rosalind and her cousin Celia flee to the forest. Disguised as a young man, Rosalind encounters the heart-sick Orlando, who is desperately seeking none other than Rosalind. While the two young lovers role-play their way back into each other's arms, the forest of Arden is abuzz with lovelorn shepherds, pining jesters, and battling brothers. True lovers, strange capers, and fools in the forest go heart-in-heart in Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy.

The complete cast of As You Like It includes William Ormsby Cary (Understudy), Caitlin Nasema Cassidy (Celia), Mia Fowler (Understudy), Jose Gamo (Orlando), Zoë Goslin (Jaques/Le Beau), Jessica Ko (Audrey/Corin/Adam), Zia Lawrence (Rosalind), Peter McNally (Touchstone), Jonathan Gabriel Mousset (Oliver/Amiens/Musician), Pearl Rhein (Phoebe/William/Lord/Musician), David Ryan Smith (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior), and Kai Thomani Tshikosi (Silvius/Charles).

As You Like It features scenic design by Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma, costume design by Jennifer Paar, sound design by Tye Hunt Fitzgerald, original music by Rachel Duncan, and fight direction by Dan Renkin. Codey Leroy Butler serves as production stage manager.

FULL TOUR SCHEDULE: 22 PERFORMANCES

June 4-6: Astor Place (Manhattan)

Juny 7: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine (Manhattan)

June 9-10: Wolfe’s Pond Park (Staten Island), featuring a special Citizens activation

June 11-12: J. Hood Wright Park (Manhattan)

June 13-14: Travers Park (Queens)

June 16: Williamsbridge Oval Park (Bronx)

June 17-18: St. Mary’s Park (Bronx)

June 19-20: New York Public Library & Bryant Park (Manhattan)

June 21: Elmhurst Park (Queens)

June 23: Roy Wilkins Park (Queens)

June 24: Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn)

June 25-26: Sunset Park (Brooklyn), featuring a special Citizens activation

June 27-28: Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

More details, including performance times and how to indicate your interest in attending, can be found at publictheater.org. A map of the entire tour can be found on Google Maps.