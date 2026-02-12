Broadway Sin Barreras to Stage TELEVNOVELA NIGHTS at Pregones/PRTT

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Telenovela Nights,” produced by Vanessa Verduga and Broadway Sin Barreras with support from Pregones/PRTT and its ASAP/Artist Space at Pregones initiative, will be presented at Pregones/PRTT. The one-night-only event is produced by Broadway Sin Vergüenza and features two original musical works rooted in Latiné culture.

The program includes “Querida: Amor sin Final” and “Champagne Tears: The Rich Also Cry,” both written and directed by Broadway Sin Barreras founder Vanessa Verduga. “Querida” follows Cristobal, a groom left at the altar who must navigate family expectations and the return of past relationships. “Champagne Tears” centers on a rags-to-riches story told through a telenovela lens and musical theatre-inspired score.

Broadway Sin Barreras (BSB) and Broadway Sin Vergüenza (BSV) develop and produce bilingual musical theater grounded in Latiné storytelling. The two initiatives work collaboratively to support new work and performance opportunities.

The cast of “Champagne Tears: The Rich Also Cry” includes Juliana Padilla as Mariana, Diego Millan as Luis Alberto, Susana Raposo as Doña Malvada, Thomas Vorstes and Arelis Cruz as Diego and Consuelo, Bruno Giraldi as the Mysterious Man, and Vanessa Verduga as The Nun.

“Querida: Amor sin Final” features Kiwi Villalobos as Cristobal, Inma Heredia as La Doña, Marianne Grossman as Aurelia, Jon Rodez as Santiago, Isabella “Bella” Rarick as Valentina, Thomas Vorsteg as Don Fernando, and Bruno Giraldi as El Padre. Choreography is by Juliana Padilla and performed by Ana Daniela Perez and Diana Ponce.

Live music will be performed by Eric Smrcka, with stage management by Abril López.

Tickets are free with RSVP. For reservations, contact info@broadwaysinbarreras.com.