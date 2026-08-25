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Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the cast for the world premiere of I Became We, written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen.

I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life’s most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from writer Mona Pirnot.

A 16-person choir of classically trained singers from across New York City has been assembled for this world premiere musical event. Drawing together some of the city’s finest voices from a wide range of backgrounds, the ensemble brings exceptional vocal range, prowess, and musicality to the performance.

The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chew MinChul, Oliver Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Chad Kranak, Katie McCreary, Neil Netherly, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gergorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, and Jen Wu. Additional casting to be announced.

I Became We will begin performances on Friday, October 16 and officially opens on Tuesday, October 27, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 15 at the Linda Gross Theater.

I Became We will feature sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Louisa Thompson, lights by Tuce Yasak, sound by Palmer Hefferen, choral casting by Margery Daley, and Musical Direction, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Jack D. Coen. Tyler Crow will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

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