Amy Carlson and Kevin Csolak Will Lead STELLA & MARLON at Abingdon Theatre

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Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the cast of their upcoming presentation of the new play Stella & Marlon as part of their One Night Only Series. Stella & Marlon is written by Julia Adler Batavia and directed by Alberto Bonilla, and will be presented at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on April 29, 2026 at 7PM.

The cast will feature Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods), E.J. Carroll (The Deuce), Kevin Csolak (The Outsiders), Erin Davie (Diana), Colby Kipnes (The Beast in Me), and Adam Monley (Tootsie), with casting by Karie Koppel at Koppel Casting and stage management by Allison Hohman.

A dream deferred, an unexpected student, and a new beginning. After a failed run in Hollywood, Stella Adler has little hope for the future of acting and returns to New York City to teach. That is, until an extraordinary student stumbles into her classroom. With renewed determination and challenges, she must channel her dreams through her rebellious student: the young Marlon Brando.