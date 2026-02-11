Amber Iman, Victoria Clark, Brandon Uranowitz and More Join 2026 Vineyard Theatre Gala

Performers and presenters will include Victoria Clark, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sam Gold, Amber Iman, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and more.
Vineyard Theatre has revealed the initial line-up of stars set for Vineyard Theatre's 2026 Gala, honoring four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn and renowned entertainment attorney David Berlin. The gala will be held on Monday, March 9, 2026, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6:00 PM, followed by dinner and star-studded performances (to be announced) at The Edison Ballroom.
Performers and presenters will include Victoria Clark, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sam Gold, Amber Iman, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tom Kitt, Margo Seibert, Jen Tullock, Brandon Uranowitz, and John Weidman, with more to be announced soon. The evening’s entertainment will be hosted by Nathan Lee Graham, directed by Trip Cullman and Kevin Carillo, with music direction by Jacinth Greywoode.
If you are interested in attending, sponsoring a ticket for an artist to attend, purchasing a journal ad or message, or making a gala donation, please reach out to development@vineyardtheatre.org or Nora Alexander, Manager of Individual Giving, at 646-974-1689 for more information.
